Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.98

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$29.98 and last traded at C$29.80, with a volume of 1719514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.46.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.67. The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette purchased 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,006.58.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

