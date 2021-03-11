Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.52.
Air China Company Profile
