Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Position Lifted by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of AL stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. 8,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

