Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 199.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.23 and a 200-day moving average of $280.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

