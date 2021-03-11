Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,308,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,561. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.65. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.