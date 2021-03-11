Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.15 ($123.71).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €100.52 ($118.26) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.41.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

