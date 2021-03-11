Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.15 ($123.71).

AIR traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €100.26 ($117.95). 1,739,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.57. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

