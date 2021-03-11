Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) SVP Morad Sbahi Acquires 3,000 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) SVP Morad Sbahi bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 114,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $234.16 million, a P/E ratio of -100.86 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. Research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AIRG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Airgain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Airgain by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

