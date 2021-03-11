Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Up 7.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.62. 114,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 271,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Specifically, SVP Morad Sbahi bought 3,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley raised their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 million, a P/E ratio of -102.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Airgain by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

