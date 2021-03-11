Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 32.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after acquiring an additional 728,403 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.57.

Alarm.com stock opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

