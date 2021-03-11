Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $69.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,663 shares of company stock worth $1,455,151 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

