Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 419.1% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $181,320.22 and $245.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.71 or 0.00504708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.00 or 0.00583338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00072818 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.