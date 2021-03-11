Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Market Cap of $10.56 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 9% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $10.56 million and $1.95 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00257745 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00059488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00087229 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

