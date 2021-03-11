Alchemy Pay Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and $1.80 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.37 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00058746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00084793 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 136.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.