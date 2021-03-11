Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Update

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 904,500 shares, an increase of 499.8% from the February 11th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Aleafia Health has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aleafia Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness company. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, and oral sprays. The company offers its products under the Emblem and Symbl brands. It also operates a network of 25 medical cannabis clinics; and education centers.

