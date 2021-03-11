Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,688,000 after purchasing an additional 197,810 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $124.56 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.