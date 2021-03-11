Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $463.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.01 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

