Alexandria Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

