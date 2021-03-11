Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,280 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after buying an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

