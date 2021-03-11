Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $113.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.