Alexandria Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

