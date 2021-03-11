Alexandria Capital LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,733,000 after buying an additional 1,229,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after buying an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after buying an additional 375,845 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $12,207,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after buying an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE:POR opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.