Alexandria Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 113,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

