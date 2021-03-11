Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 509.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 849.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 250,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

