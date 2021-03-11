Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $63.51.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.