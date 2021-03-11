Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 14,720 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

