Alexandria Capital LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $918,516,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $106.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

