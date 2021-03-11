Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 560,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,248 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

ORCL stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

