Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after buying an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after buying an additional 4,690,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,077,000 after buying an additional 2,039,930 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

NYSE:WFC opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

