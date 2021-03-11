Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $310,739,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $199.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

