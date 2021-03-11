Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $613.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

