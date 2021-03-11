Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,873 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $9.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.33. 352,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,326,934. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $639.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

