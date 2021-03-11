Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.69

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $9.32. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 88,571 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

