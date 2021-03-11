Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.69

Shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $9.32. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 88,571 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALIM shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

