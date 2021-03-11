Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,484. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

