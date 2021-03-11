Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $22.05.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

