Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.31% of Allegion worth $33,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $116.49 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

