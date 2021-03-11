Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

