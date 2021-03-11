Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
