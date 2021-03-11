Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Alliance Data Systems worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.87.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.62. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

