Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,299 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

