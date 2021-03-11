Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Huntsman worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 278.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.33. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.