Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 57,070 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,070 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of Fulton Financial worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.