Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 103,870 Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 103,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Daqo New Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DQ opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

