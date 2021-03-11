Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of HMS worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HMS by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,446,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,102,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $9,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

