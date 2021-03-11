Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 138,083 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Radian Group worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 871.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after buying an additional 1,411,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after buying an additional 846,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

