Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

