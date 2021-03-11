Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.58 Million Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.88% of CBTX worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CBTX by 5,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CBTX by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CBTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CBTX stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CBTX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $764.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

