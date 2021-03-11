Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.60 Million Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of ManTech International worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ManTech International by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of MANT opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.