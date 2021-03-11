Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of TPH opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

